UrduPoint.com

Business Community Condemns Politics Of Violence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Business community condemns politics of violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The business community Thursday condemning politics of violence warned such anti state activities of disgruntled unscrupulous elements would further inflict colossal loss to bleak economy and deepen economic crunch in the country.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Shahid Nazir,Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said that politics of confrontation and violence was not solution to any issue except giving birth to chaos to serve the nefarious design of their foreign masters.

He said prevailing poor state of economy could not afford such political instability.

He said it was established fact worldwide that political political stability was pre-requisite for sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development in every sphere of life, said a press release.

He said business community was already suffering a lot due to imposition of ban on imports including imports of raw materials which he said slowed down economic growth.

He urged the top leadership of main stream political parties to iron out their differences amicably through parleys in the larger national interests.

He said business community firmly believed in rule of law,supremacy of constitution and promotion of democratic system of government.

Meher said Pakistan was carved out after offering tremendous sacrifices by our elders and it was our duty to protect the geographical frontiers, fortify solidarity and cement sovereignty.

He said entire business community would not allow anyone to play with the destiny of the nation and safeguard the national interests.

He said business community would continue to uphold the glory of motto of the father of the nation"Unity,Faith,Discipline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Poor Government Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

22 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before within an hour

40 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

2 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.