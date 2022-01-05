UrduPoint.com

Business Community Condoles ICCI President Over His Father's Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Haji Muhammad Munir, father of President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir passed away the other day night due to the heart attack.

His funeral was held in H-11 Graveyard, which was attended by a large number of business community of the twin cities as well as political and social personalities.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, Mian Akram Farid, Chairman of Founder Group and former ICCI presidents, executive members and ICCI members expressed heartfelt condolences with Muhammad Shakeel Munir over the sad demise of his father.

They prayed that may the Allah Almighty keep the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

