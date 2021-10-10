UrduPoint.com

Business Community Condoles Over Demise Of Dr. A.Q.Khan

Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Business Community condoles over demise of Dr. A.Q.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The business community on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of nuclear scientist and national hero Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and termed his demise as a great national loss to the country.

In a condolence message Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Faheem Khan expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family members to bear this loss with courage.   Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that today the whole nation including the business community of the entire country was grieved over the loss of Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan who was a true benefactor of the country and served the motherland with great dedication and commitment.

He said the nation was heavily indebted to him as he was the one who played a key role in making Pakistan an atomic power.

He said a peaceful Pakistan was the key requirement to promote business and investment activities in the country and paid rich tribute to the great contributions of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for making Pakistan an invincible country.

He said the nation would never forget his unmatched role for the country and he would always be remembered as a national hero forever.

