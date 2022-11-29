Business community crucial for socio-economic uplift: Baligh

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Tuesday said the business community is essential to the nation's socio-economic progress.

He was talking to a delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President Kashif Anwar.

The governor said that the business community contributes in a variety of ways, the most crucial of which is by creating employment, which lowers poverty and, in turn, lowers crime and unrest rates and contributes to the social fabric of society, by promoting education, health, and development.

He added that business community should be applauded by the government, bureaucracy, general public, and other facets of society for contributing to the country's economy.

The governor said that the Governor's House comes in the constituency of the LCCI. "We welcome LCCI again and again as the neighbours have more rights," he remarked.

The Governor House would assist Lahore Chamber whenever necessary, he assured.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the LCCI was appreciative to governor Punjab for always keeping his doors open.

He invited the governor Punjab to LCCI to get input from the business community on trade and economic issues.

He mentioned that Punjab governor had always provided unmatched support, for which the Lahore Chamber was grateful.

Kashif Anwar suggested the governor to call a meeting of the Lahore Chamber's Executive Committee upon which the governor also responded positively.

He added that increasing exports was one of the key factors influencing growth. "Government can achieve overall growth through growing exports as well as the number of labour and amount of capital they employ."LCCI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke.