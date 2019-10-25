UrduPoint.com
Business Community Deems Only Political Stability Can Bring Economic Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Business community deems only political stability can bring economic prosperity

Business community expressing serious concerns over politics of agitation and confrontation Friday said that only political stability can steer the country out from inherited fractured economy and strengthen the democratic system of government in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Business community expressing serious concerns over politics of agitation and confrontation Friday said that only political stability can steer the country out from inherited fractured economy and strengthen the democratic system of government in the country.

Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) expressed these views while talking to United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik.

Both the trade leaders were of the opinions that there was no way out and all strata of the society must attach great importance to state and accord top priority to safeguard national interests besides shielding national integrity as well as solidarity," says a press release received here Friday.

Daroo Khan cautioned that political agitations and planned sits-in clubbed with political turmoil could play havoc with already inherited fragile national economy and only political stability studded with uninterrupted continuity of democratic system of government laced with better law and order is a must for making Pakistan an economic giant among the comity of nations.

He said that the political leadership of the country should demonstrate maturity and be refrained from the blame game and for developing national cohesion, adding that such things would end up in nothing except political unrest.

He said the call for protests by opposition parties at this crucial stage was not in national interests and if political instability continued, it would badly hamper the national economy and discourage foreign investors, which makes Pakistan an even more precarious place to invest.

He said economic development and corresponding prosperity were intertwined with sound political stability.

Daroo Khan urged the leaders of all political parties to help strengthen democratic system by burying their political differences and ironing out their vested interests.

He said that political stability was a key factor worldwide for economic development and restoring confidence of foreign and local investors.

He said that in the international scenario, only such countries would survive in days to come which had a strong economic base.

He said that if international disputes could be settled down through negotiations and parleys, why not political issues could be solved amicably in Pakistan.

Iftikhar Malik said corporate sector was an asset of Pakistan that has sustained itself in tough conditions. He said that private sector was playing vital role for boosting the economy of the country so it was the prime responsibility of the government to fully support and encourage private sector to play leading role in the economy.

"We should all work together tirelessly in our respective selected sectors to take the country to new heights of glory and economic prosperity," he added.

Reposing confidence in Prime Minister, he said Imran Khan's resolve to ensure strict accountability across the board is highly appreciated by the business community in particular and the masses in general.

He said Imran Khan has initiated meaningful reforms in all the important fields to make Pakistan prosperous and respected country which will help him winning hearts and minds of the people.

Iftikhar Malik further asked the government to promote domestic commerce to trigger economic growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce Law And Order Commerce All From Government Industry Top Opposition

