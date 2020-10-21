UrduPoint.com
Business Community Demands Reduction In Interest Rate

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:46 PM

The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the government to cut down interest rate instead of making any further increase in the policy rate in order to revive and boost up economy, business and trade activities affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the country

This was stated by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour during a meeting with traders and industrialists here at the Chamber House on Wednesday.

The SCCI chief anticipated that the government was likely to increase interest rate up to 2 per cent, which according to him, would be proved detrimental for COVID-19 hit local economy, businesses and trade. He urged the government to reduce policy rate to single digit level in order to save businesses from the negative impact of coronavirus.

He observed that the business and trade activities have slowed down because of closure of border and prolonged coronavirus lockdown. Therefore, he emphasized that the policy rate should be cut down in order to sustain present businesses and industries and attract new investment in the country.

Keeping in view the current scenario, Sherbaz Bilour said the international financial institutions and lenders have predicted reduction in Pakistan's economic growth. He said the retaining policy rate at 7 percent would be tantamount to discouragement of new investment. He stressed the need for industrialization and services to retain the economic growth.

