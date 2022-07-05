Business community dispatches relief goods to Afghanistan

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), SAARC Chambers of Commerce & Industry and local business community Tuesday dispatched relief goods worth 2 million rupees for the affectees of the devastated earthquake in Afghanistan

The relief goods loaded in five trucks were handed by Haji Ghulam Ali, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, Sartaj Ahmad Khan and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani to Afghan Consul-General, Hafiz Mohibullah.

The relief goods included food, medicines and other essentials. The goods were later transported to earthquake affected Paktika province of Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul-General of Afghanistan appreciated the good gesture of the business community of Pakistan adding that this support on the eve of Eidul Azha will not only help mitigate the hardships of the earthquake affected Afghans, but will also play a role in bringing both countries more closer to each other.

On this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali said that the business community is sending relief goods to support their Afghan brethren in the celebrations of Eid festivities and said that the process of support will continue.