Business Community Expressed Displeasure Over Tax Laws Amendments
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:29 PM
The business community has expressed serious concern over the promulgation of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, terming it a direct violation of business autonomy and a blow to investor confidence
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The business community has expressed serious concern over the promulgation of the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, terming it a direct violation of business autonomy and a blow to investor confidence.
In a statement, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Usman Shaukat voiced strong opposition to the sweeping powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under the new Ordinance.
“We categorically reject the arbitrary and coercive provisions introduced through this Ordinance,” said Shaukat adding “allowing tax officers to be stationed at markets and business premises is an outright infringement on business freedom and will lead to increased harassment under the guise of documentation and compliance.”
It is noteworthy that the Ordinance gives authority to the FBR to recover tax liabilities by directly withdrawing funds from a taxpayer’s bank account if their appeal is rejected by the High Court or dismissed by the Supreme Court. This overrides the previously established procedure under Sections 137(2) and 138(1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, which required the issuance of separate notices before any recovery action could be taken.
“These coercive measures implemented even after a High Court ruling, pose a grave threat to the right of appeal, especially when enforced before the Supreme Court has given its verdict,” Shaukat added.
According to the statement issued here on Monday, the RCCI also highlighted legal ambiguities within the Ordinance, particularly the lack of clarity on whether the FBR will promptly refund any recovered amounts if the case is eventually decided in the taxpayer’s favor.
Moreover, the Chamber condemned the provision allowing tax officers to be physically deployed at business premises to monitor daily operations, calling it excessive, invasive, and harmful to business confidence.
The RCCI has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Ordinance and urged the government to initiate dialogue with stakeholders before introducing legislation with such far-reaching consequences for the business community.
Recent Stories
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador
Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
More Stories From Business
-
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps18 minutes ago
-
Ahsan directs ICT administration, provinces to stabilize prices essential commodities ahead of Eid-u ..2 hours ago
-
PRA's tax collection up by 26pc last month2 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reaffirms Govt's commitment to promote local industry2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness2 hours ago
-
ECC approves solarization of 27,000 agri-tube-wells in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
High-level Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI to enhance bilateral economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues4 hours ago
-
Call to improve economic ties between Pakistan and UK4 hours ago
-
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments2 minutes ago
-
CAT upholds CCP order with reduce penalty on dairy farmers5 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance praises govt.'s continued action against illegal trade, tax evasion6 hours ago