Business community expresses solidarity with govt and armed forces against any external threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The entire business community on Tuesday while expressing solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces said it stands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and external threat.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) while talking to a delegation of investors who called on him at FIEDMC Camp Office here said the entire business community fully supported the valiant armed forces to thwart any aggression and safeguard the geographical boundaries of the motherland," says a press release issued here today.

"We are proud of our armed forces and will continue to extend cooperation to all extent," he said.

In view of the Indian government's decision to scrap article 370 of its constitution, he called upon the international community to force India to respect the Human Rights Charter and put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

He said people from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and Pakistan unanimously reaffirm that Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and its future is to be decided by the people of Kashmir.

He said all the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) had miserably failed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle.

He reiterated full support to the government and people of Pakistan to the just and legitimate right of the Kashmiri people for the peaceful resolution of the issue in line with their aspirations.

Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's admirable efforts to present the cause of Kashmir before President Donald Trump he said that due to the government's untiring and timely diplomatic efforts, the issue would remain alive till its peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

Mian Kashif underlined that the brave Pakistan army vanished the terrorists and the menace of terrorism from nook and corner of the country including from FATA and Balochistan.

He asserted that peace cannot be established in South Asia without resolving the Kashmir issue.

Mian Kashif urged the world community to use their influence for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in order to ensure sustainable and lasting peace in this region as the situation in held Kashmir has already endangered peace in South-Asia.