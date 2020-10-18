Business community expresses unwavering solidarity with armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The business community across the country Sunday expressed unwavering solidarity with valiant armed forces of Pakistan to frustrate the evil designs of anti state elements.

Chairing a joint meeting of the newly elected Presidents of chambers drawn from Punjab province and core committee of United business Group president SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said the government, the armed forces and people are on one page with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to defend the geographical frontiers and stamp out the menace of terrorism from the motherland.

He said that armed forces one of the best in the world should not be maligned into politics to achieve the nefarious designs and vested interests of their foreign masters.

The patriotic business community will thwart such targeted specific anti state stances by a section of disgruntled and unscrupulous elements.

He further said our armed forces are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also always remain in a state of preparedness to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in very challenging situation, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods.

He said that Pakistan is facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism and is passing through a critical period of history. He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.

He said that better law and order is pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of democratic system besides inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.