Business Community Expresses Unwavering Solidarity With Pak Army

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Business community expresses unwavering solidarity with Pak Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :The business community on Sunday vehemently condemned the unnecessarily criticising valiant Pak Armed Forces for achieving ulterior motives by some political elements.

They added that they always proud of Pak Army for successfully braving spate of terror and defending motherland from external aggression and threat effectively.

Chairing a core committee meeting of United Business Group here, Iftikhar Ali Malik said, "We express unwavering solidarity with our brave armed forces to frustrate the evil designs of anti-state and disgruntled unscrupulous elements".

He said the government, the armed forces and people are on one page with utmost discipline and unwavering faith to defend the geographical frontiers and stamp out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said that armed forces one of the best in the world should not be maligned into politics to achieve the nefarious designs and vested interests of their foreign masters. The patriotic business community will thwart such targeted specific anti-state stances by a section of dejected and frustrated elements.

Malik said, "Our armed forces are our greatest asset as they not only offer their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also always remain in a state of preparedness to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive force in very challenging situation, may it be horrifying earthquakes or the devastating floods.

" He said that Pakistan was facing gigantic and myriad challenges including terrorism and is passing through a critical period of history. He said that with the proverbial resilience of our people, we are destined to overcome this challenge and will soon emerge as a stronger country.

Iftikhar Malik prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the strength and vision to fulfill obligations to the nation to the best of our abilities and in line with the principles set by father of the nation. "We, by playing our part in the development of the country, can make Pakistan unassailable against security and economic challenges," he added.

He said that better law and order is pre-requisite for strengthening of national economy and promotion of democratic system besides inflow of foreign investors in every sphere of life.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that such manipulated statement will not serve their nefarious designs.

