Business Community Felicitates Iftikhar Ali Malik For Being Awarded Gold Medal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Business community felicitates Iftikhar Ali Malik for being awarded Gold medal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The business community on Wednesday felicitated President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik for being awarded "Lahore Chamber Century Gold Medal" in recognition of his lifetime and meritorious services for promotion of corporate sector and traders across the country.

In their greeting messages, President United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis, former presidents of FPCCI and others paid tributes to the services of Iftikhar Ali Malik, said a press release.

Governor Punjab Baligh Ur Rehman awarded the medal on behalf of the prime minister, acknowledging Iftikhar's lifelong contributions to the cause of business community, and for successfully safeguarding its interests at all levels in his capacity as former president of Lahore Chamber and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and sitting president of SAARC Chamber.

Commending his services, the businessmen said that Iftikhar played a key role in the construction of FPCCI and SAARC Chamber buildings, including adjacent premises of Lahore Chamber and FPCCI Capital office Islamabad, which, they added, was one of main sources of income for the business community.

They said that Iftikhar in his entire life never availed even a single penny benefit, including perks and allowances during national and international tours, rather he paid from his own pocket and never tried to maneuver any government for his business.

