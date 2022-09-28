UrduPoint.com

Business Community Felicitates Ishaq Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Business community felicitates Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The business Community on Wednesday felicitated Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for taking oath as Federal Minister for Finance and hoped he would play leading role in steering out country from deep financial crunch.

In a press statement, Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis said that country was plunged into severe financial crisis and at this critical point of time Pakistan urgently needed a fairly competent leader to head the important portfolio of Federal Finance Minister.

He said Ishaq Dar also earlier occupied same coveted position four time and former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1993.

He said Dar would make all possible hectic sincere endeavours to resurrect the cash strapped economy by taking solid sustainable result oriented monetary policies to accelerate the trade activities besides boosting the exports and ease of doing business.

He hoped that inflation touching new peaks would also be controlled significantly and faltering economy would be brought back to the fast track of growth.

Meher Kashif Younis said chambers of commerce and industries and all other elected trade bodies would extend helping hand to him to put the country on the path of development, prosperity and progress.

He said Ishaq Dar would take leading industrialists and traders into confidence to make epoch making decisions to make the policies a success in real term.

