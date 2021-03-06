UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Felicitates PM On Securing Vote Of Confidence Afresh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Business community felicitates PM on securing vote of confidence afresh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The business community, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for securing vote of confidence afresh to offset the opposition propaganda.

Giving their viewpoint to APP over the vote of confidence, SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI vice presidents -- Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeeva, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Nawaz -- said that political stability was prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges confronting Pakistan.

They said Pakistan could neither afford political instability nor confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent tough economic situation.

They urged prime minister to continue with his vision and mission as well as a greater focus on the manifesto of his party. The PTI, they added, must work speedily to come up to aspirations of the people of Pakistan, who voted the party to power.

The business leaders said that business community direly needed a peaceful and business-friendly environment and export-oriented prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footing.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said, "Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need to do is consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward." It was possible only through stable political government, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce Vote Commerce Government Industry Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

30 minutes ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

30 minutes ago

ADJD completes 160,482 judicial requests remotely ..

33 minutes ago

Hema Malini receives COVID-19 vaccine

45 minutes ago

Nine arrested for gas decanting

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.