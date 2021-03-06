Business community felicitates PM on securing vote of confidence afresh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The business community, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for securing vote of confidence afresh to offset the opposition propaganda.

Giving their viewpoint to APP over the vote of confidence, SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik and FPCCI vice presidents -- Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeeva, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Nawaz -- said that political stability was prerequisite for sustained economic growth to cope with multiple challenges confronting Pakistan.

They said Pakistan could neither afford political instability nor confrontation at this crucial juncture of time in the wake of COVID-19 and subsequent tough economic situation.

They urged prime minister to continue with his vision and mission as well as a greater focus on the manifesto of his party. The PTI, they added, must work speedily to come up to aspirations of the people of Pakistan, who voted the party to power.

The business leaders said that business community direly needed a peaceful and business-friendly environment and export-oriented prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footing.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said, "Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need to do is consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward." It was possible only through stable political government, he added.