Business community felicitates Shoukat Tarin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Finance Minister and hoped that he would further facilitate the business community.

SAARC-CCI President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Jeewa, in a joint media statement here, urged Shoukat Tarin to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.

They said the business community needed peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

Pakistan has tremendous potential and to get optimum benefits, consistent government policies and a clear roadmap was eminent, and could be possible through sustained economic policies, they said.

Rehmat Ullah Javed Javed founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber said Finance Minister should attach great importance to SMEs on top priority which always played a key role in the economies of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Now the business community across the country pinned high hopes for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth, they concluded.