Business Community For Appointing Tax Commissioner From Private Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:07 PM

Business community for appointing tax commissioner from private sector

A delegation of sitting and former presidents of Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and during a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber stressed that government should appoint Tax Commissioners from the private sector that would help in facilitating registration of new taxpayers and broadening the tax base in the country

Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan President KCCI, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam President Faisalabad CCI, Muhammad Ashraf Malik President Sialkot CCI and Saboor Malik President RCCI, Sohail Altaf former President RCCI, Almas Haider former President LCCI, Mian Umer Saleem former President Gujranwala CCI and others were in the delegation.

The Chambers leaders urged that government for developing a simplified automated tax registration process to facilitate the potential taxpayers as the current complicated tax registration system was not contributing effectively towards attracting new taxpayers.

They said that business community was in favour of promoting healthy tax culture and urged the government to register all commercial connection holders in the tax net to improve tax revenue of the country.

They said business community should be taken on board on all important matters of the economy so that with joint efforts, the pace of economic growth of the country could be enhanced.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the assurance of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would hold monthly meetings with Presidents of Chambers of Commerce & Industry for getting their input on economic issues and hoped that this practice would be helpful in addressing problems of business community and improving economic development of the country.

