Business Community For Better Incentives Package To Accelerate Economic Activities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:16 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday congratulated Hammad Azhar for assuming the portfolio of finance minister and hoped that he would take the country's economy to new heights of glory taking the business community on board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday congratulated Hammad Azhar for assuming the portfolio of finance minister and hoped that he would take the country's economy to new heights of glory taking the business community on board.

In a joint statement SAARC Chamber President Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nawaz, Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa proposed the government to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.

They said business community needed business friendly environment and export oriented policies coupled with judicious and prudent economic policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Hammad Azhar was highly educated politician having spark to deliver the goods. He said it was good omen that the prime minister had selected a right politician for right job and he would help steer the country out of economic crunch.

He said his father former Punjab governor and Lahore Lord Mayor Mian Muhammad Azhar was a one of the seasoned and polished politicians.

He hoped that Hammad Azhar would follow the footprints of his illustrious father by becoming the most successful and highly competent finance minister.

Raja Muhammad Anwar said, "Pakistan has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward." Which, he said, was only possible through sustained prudent economic policies.

Muhammad Nawaz said Hammad Azhar must attach great importance to MSMEs which always played a key role in the economy of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Adeel Siddiqui said now business community across the country pinned high hopes on Hammad Azhar for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth on sound footings.

Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa said survival of the country rested on sustained economy and urged to take non controversial trade leaders into confidence in policy making process to yield better results.

