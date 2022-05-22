Business community for fully supporting government efforts of economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan was passing through crucial times since it's inception due to deadly pandemic, Russian-Ukraine war, political upheaval, bleak economic chaotic condition and at this uncertain time, business community has come forward with a clear vision for fully supporting the government to steer the country out grappling with critical crisis in memory.

It was stated by Meher Kashif Younis, former senior Vice President Lahore Chamber here on Sunday while talking to Zafar Bakhtawari, former President Islamabad Chamber and Secretary General United Business Group. He said the private sector wanted to supplement the new government's efforts, focusing economic revival of the country, adding that joint proposals of business community would help make budget business-friendly, which would finally result in a robust export-led growth.

He urged the new government to focus on ease of doing business which would attract the much-needed investment to trigger economic growth in the country.

He said the new government would have to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own.

Meher also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports, and also offering incentives to the expats to lure investment in Pakistan.

He suggested that the government must also focus on top priority fully exploiting under utilized potentials of livestock and dairy development, mines, natural resources, minerals, tourism, agriculture sector, tea cultivation and mandatory of use of hi tech hybrid seeds evolved by guard agricultural research division and establishment of cold storages to preserve fruits and vegetables for export and domestic consumption.

He said engineering and manufacturing sectors also need special attention of government for modernisation of their plants. He said business community wanted to make Pakistan as producing country and not consumer state, he added.

Meher said now it's time for whole of nation to change their mindset for the survival of Pakistan and buy Pak products and lead simple life setting aside luxury style of living.

He said Pakistan was achieved after colossal sacrifices by our ancestors and which now in return demands same spirit from us for its survival.

He said the Almighty has blessed Pakistan with everything and what's we need is sincerity and dedication coupled the highest degree of honesty laced with loyalty to the country.

He said we can make Pakistan one the best countries in the world by fully utilizing our indigenous resources.