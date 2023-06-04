UrduPoint.com

Business Community Grateful To Chairman CDA For Starting Construction, Repair Work In Markets: Bakhtawari

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the entire business community of Islamabad is grateful to the Chairman CDA Capt (retd) Noor Ul Amin Mengal, who paid attention to our long-standing problem regarding the construction works in the markets.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the presidents of different markets of Islamabad, on this occasion the issue of construction works by CDA in the markets was discussed, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The presidents of all the markets of the capital city participated and various markets were selected for the construction and repair works in the first phase, including G 9, Abpara Market, G 11, F10, F11, F6 and Melody Market.

In the meeting, 5 focal persons were also selected for coordination regarding construction works with CDA, including President Islamabad Chamber Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Former President Ijaz Abbasi, President Anjuman Tajran Ajmal Baloch and Khalid Chaudhry.

We will work in this regard in a phased manner, he said that the presidents and other officials of all the markets should cooperate with the Chamber and CDA to end this problem.

The work has not been done for a long time, therefore the situation of the markets is worse, due to the lack of irrigation and carpeting, the problems of cleanliness have also become serious. I hope with this initiative of CDA we will overcome these problems soon.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Islamabad as the capital of our country is the crown jewel of our country.

We need to make this city ideal in every aspect including cleanliness. This initiative by CDA is an opportunity for the business community to offer our full support to solve the problems of our marketeers.

President All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Ajmal Baloch said that I am grateful to the President Islamabad Chamber and Chairman CDA for paying attention to this long-standing problem.

He said that Abpara is the oldest market in Islamabad. But due to the lack of construction work, the most affected is also, if the business community moves forward with this unity, then our problems will be solved.

