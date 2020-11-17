UrduPoint.com
Business Community Greets Imran Khan Over Victory In GB Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

Business community greets Imran Khan over victory in GB election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI) and United Business Group ( UBG) Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan over victory in Gilgit-Baltistan election which will augment political stability, besides strengthening the national economy.

SAARC Chamber President and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Hanif Gohar and Vice President (VP) Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arian told media here that political stability is pre-requisite for sustainable economy and hoped that PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fully focus on development of GB and exploit its fruits' export potential, besides promoting tourism in the region.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that entire business community had high hopes that PTI government will live up to the aspirations of its voters and supporters and implement its manifesto in letter and spirit aimed at welfare of people of this region.

He said economy of Gilgit-Baltistan is largely dependent on dry fruit and agriculture as the area is famous for its almonds, apricots, cherries all over the world.

It produces about 120,650 tons of almonds yearly and their export can yield billions of rupees to farmers which he added will ultimately bring change in socio-economic conditions of the northern regions of Pakistan.

Congratulating Prime Minister over PTI's victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections, FPCCI SVP Hanif Gohar said that GB is replete with tourism resources but policy makers never focused on this sector of vital importance in capitalising tourism. He said GIlgit and Skardu are major tourist designations and a hub for mountaineering expeditions within the Karakoram ranges. He also stressed the need for early removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers in exports to China.

FPCCI VP Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain said that Pakistan can earn sizable amount of foreign exchange through fruit export and by introducing charter flights for foreign and local tourists. He said what PTI government needed to fully exploit tourism opportunities as GB has immensely beautiful places to offer for tourism.

He said the volume of fruit exports could be enhanced manifold if modern storage facilities of international standards would be provided to exporters.

