Business community greets PM on winning AJK election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :SAARC chamber and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Monday greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning Azad Jammu and Kashmir general election with overwhelming majority.

Addressing the traders' delegation of Karachi led by Dr Mirza Akhtiar Baig, Central Secretary Information UBG through webinar, President SAARC Chamber and central Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that continuous stable democratic process was a key factor for sustainable economy, says a press release issued here.

He said entire business community in principle in the larger national interest reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help strengthen the national economy to ameliorate a lot for the down trodden segments of the society.

He said PM's prudent economic policies have started yielding positive result and Pakistan's economy was getting stronger and in next a few months even in the wake of Covid-19 Pakistan's economy will take off.

He said exports have picked up significantly which he added was good omen for development and prosperity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik informed the members of delegation that premier had assurance him that all genuine grievances of the entire business community would be addressed on top priority and he had already directed all departments to facilitate the traders without any loss of time otherwise strict action would be initiated against delinquents.

He said UBG has established its proper offices at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for immediate taking the issues of business community with relevant authorities.

He hoped that government would continue to take chambers, legitimate traders' association and bodies into confidence prior to formulation of policies for attaining better economic results, he concluded.