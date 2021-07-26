UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Greets PM On Winning AJK Election

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Business community greets PM on winning AJK election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :SAARC chamber and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) Monday greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning Azad Jammu and Kashmir general election with overwhelming majority.

Addressing the traders' delegation of Karachi led by Dr Mirza Akhtiar Baig, Central Secretary Information UBG through webinar, President SAARC Chamber and central Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik said that continuous stable democratic process was a key factor for sustainable economy, says a press release issued here.

He said entire business community in principle in the larger national interest reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help strengthen the national economy to ameliorate a lot for the down trodden segments of the society.

He said PM's prudent economic policies have started yielding positive result and Pakistan's economy was getting stronger and in next a few months even in the wake of Covid-19 Pakistan's economy will take off.

He said exports have picked up significantly which he added was good omen for development and prosperity.

Iftikhar Ali Malik informed the members of delegation that premier had assurance him that all genuine grievances of the entire business community would be addressed on top priority and he had already directed all departments to facilitate the traders without any loss of time otherwise strict action would be initiated against delinquents.

He said UBG has established its proper offices at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for immediate taking the issues of business community with relevant authorities.

He hoped that government would continue to take chambers, legitimate traders' association and bodies into confidence prior to formulation of policies for attaining better economic results, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Exports Business Chambers Of Commerce Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Industry Top Election 2018

Recent Stories

Empower awards AED133m construction contract for i ..

6 minutes ago

UAE will continue to support all global efforts to ..

6 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

15 minutes ago

ADU welcomes more than 50 high school students to ..

21 minutes ago

PM launches countrywide monsoon plantation drive i ..

28 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.