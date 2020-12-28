UrduPoint.com
Business Community Hail CM Decision To Allot Land To 11 CCIs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Business community hail CM decision to allot land to 11 CCIs

Entire business community and trade bodies Monday widely hailed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's decision to allot land to 11 chambers of commerce and Industry (CCIs) in the province for the establishment of their offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Entire business community and trade bodies Monday widely hailed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's decision to allot land to 11 chambers of commerce and Industry (CCIs) in the province for the establishment of their offices.

Business leaders Tariq Misbah President Lahore Chamber, Mian Muhammad Adrees, Fasilabad, Sheikh Tanvir Ahmad, Multan, Atta Bajwa Sargodha, Sohail Altaf, Rawaplindi, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh Sialkot, Almas Hyder and Tariq Hamid, Lahore, Mian Zafar Faisalabad, heads of 15 small chambers, and presidents and executive committees of all the 11 chambers across the province in a joint media statement here thanked the CM for acceding to their long-awaited genuine demand of allotment of land.

They said that judicious decision of CM would infuse confidence among traders of 11 districts-- Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Jhelum, Chiniott, Attock and Vehari.

They said that business-friendly policies of PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan started yielding positive impact on the national economy which they added would stimulate the process of industrialization across the country.

The businessmen expressed their gratitude to the top leadership of United Business Group for taking up this important issue with the CM. They hoped that UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik would manage to get the CM's commitment materialized as early as possible.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President and a UBG leader Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain along with his younger brother MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal Arain had a very fruitful meeting with the CM in this connection. It was brought into the notice of Chief Minister that chambers of commerce and Industry (CCIs) in 11 districts of Punjab did not have their own office buildings. Neither these CCIs have land to construct their offices nor have resources to buy land from open markets.

After giving patience hearing to lawful demand of the UBG, the Chief Minister issued on the spot directives to Provincial Secretary Industries, Commerce and Investment to proceed further on the matter and submit a report to him, the statement concluded.

