Business community hail Govt of Iran decision to open another border for trade with Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's business community Friday hailed the decision of Iran's government to open another border point to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two neighbour countries.

According to a spokesperson, while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) jointly led by its Senior Vice President Hanif Gohar and Vice President Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain here, President SAARC Chamber of commerce and Chairman United Business Group veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was a good decision by Iran to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation for trade with Pakistan.

He said that currently the bilateral trade stands at $359 million including exports to Iran amounting to $36 million against its imports at $323 million.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said both countries were making serious efforts to overcome persistent irritants to reach stronger bilateral relations, adding that both sides were committed to exploring areas of mutual economic interests including trade and gas pipeline projects. "Iran being rich in natural resources of oil and gas is important for an energy deficient country such as Pakistan", he added.

FPCCI SVP Hanif Gohar said that increased bilateral cooperation, particularly better trade and economic ties, would be mutually beneficial for the two countries.

VP Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain said it was a good omen that both sides agreed to set up joint economic commission for steering bilateral trade and economic ties.