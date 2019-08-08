UrduPoint.com
Business Community Hails Decision To Suspend Trade With India





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Business community on Thursday, welcoming the government's decision to downgrade diplomatic relations, expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspending bilateral trade with India in the wake of New Delhi's move of revoking special status for Jammu and Kashmir, said that this will hit India, not Pakistan, due to latter's low dependence on exports.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) in statement said the whole nation stood united against the Indian aggression.

He said the business community pledged their support to the armed forces and vowed to stand by in every situation and safeguard the geographical boundaries of the motherland.� �He termed the revoking of special status of Kashmir as a mean act against the humanity by the Modi government.� � He added the special status was supported by the world community and after withdrawing it, the India committed defiance from the UN resolutions also.

He said India's recent move in Kashmir was reflective of its discomfort towards growing global participation in CPEC and different other investment projects initiated in Pakistan.

Mian Kashif said the previous Indian governments did not want to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level. However, the current situation has drawn the world's attention to the longstanding un-resolved dispute between Pakistan and India, he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute was one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir had increased significantly after the extra-judicial killing of Burhan�Wani on July 8, 2016." "India has deprived more than 1.5 billion people of this region of peace and prosperity by refusing to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and its own promises," he added.

Mian Kashif said international community should know that without solution of Kashmir durable peace was not possible so the world should interfere and resolve outstanding economic and security disputes including the Kashmirissue between Pakistan and India to fully exploit economic potential inthe region.

