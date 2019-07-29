UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Hails FBR Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Business community hails FBR initiative

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has lauded the initiative of Federal Board of Revenue for finalizing the rules of Fully Automated Sales Tax E-Refund (FASTER) procedure for export-oriented sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has lauded the initiative of Federal board of Revenue for finalizing the rules of Fully Automated Sales Tax E-Refund (FASTER) procedure for export-oriented sectors.

They termed it a positive development as it will ensure prompt issue of sales tax refunds to the exporters and help address their liquidity problems.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President and Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a joint statemnet statement on Monday that billions of rupees of taxpayers were stuck up with FBR as claims of sales tax refunds due to which the businesses were facing liquidity crunch.

They said that it was a longstanding demand of taxpayers from the government to develop a new mechanism for timely clearance of refunds.

They hoped that the new rules finalized by FBR would expedite the processing of claims filed by the exporters and help in early refunds of such claims that would reduce liquidity problems and improve cash flows of businesses.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal urged the FBR for taking measures to develop a fully automated payment system for sales tax, income tax and customs duties in order to minimize the interface between taxpayers and tax collectors.

He said such arrangement would reduce the element of harassment in taxpayers and improve the tax revenue of the country.

He said a simplified and fully automated tax payment system was the need of the hour to improve the confidence of taxpayers and urged that FBR should take all possible measures to realize this objective.

ICCI President said that tax rates in Pakistan were quite high due to which culture of tax evasion was getting encouragement.

He, therefore, stressed that FBR should reduce high tax rates and focus on broadening the tax base that would go a long way in encouraging tax culture and improving tax revenue of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Veena Malik defends Firdous Jamal amid social medi ..

7 minutes ago

RTA delivers 74 green economy initiatives

9 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates CTP's one window operation buildin ..

54 seconds ago

Darul Ahsas centers to support more than ten thous ..

55 seconds ago

Former highflying TV executive appointed Jockey Cl ..

59 seconds ago

NAVTTC to hold day-long conference on "National Vo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.