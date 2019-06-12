Business community hails federal budget 2019-20

The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government has presented its first budget to stabilize national economy with stringent measures for influential sectors of the society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government has presented its first budget to stabilize national economy with stringent measures for influential sectors of the society.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that although the Federal government took positive steps for uplift of national economy, however, the government would have to give maximum relief to industrial sector to achieve the objective.

He said, on one hand, the government had increased salaries and pensions up to 10 percent in addition to enhancing minimum wage of the worker upto Rs 17500 per month which is very appreciable.

He said the government should decrease the rate of sales tax in addition to trim down cost of production so that all segments of the society could enjoy benefits of national development.

He lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for education, agriculture, livestock and energy sectors.

He demanded that the government should also continue zero rating facility.

Chairman Pakistan National Muslim League Chaudhary Amjad Ali Warraich also appreciated the federal budget 2019-20 and said it would help in weeding out the trend of money laundering in addition to bring tax evaders into tax net.

He said that allocation of huge funds for education sector would also help to provide quality education at doorsteps of the masses.

MPA Shakeel Shahid also welcomed the federal budget and said that it would help stabilize the national economy by increasing revenue.

He said the government had allocated maximum funds for developmentprojects which depicts that PTI leadership was sincere for national progress and prosperity.