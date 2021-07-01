UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Business community hails PM's bold stand on foreign, defence policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday hailed the policy statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan on foreign relations and defence of the country by terming it a milestone for protecting the national interests, integrity and sovereignty.

In a press statement President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik said entire business community was proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking National Assembly and nation into confidence in the larger national interests on the cornerstone of foreign policy.

He said in given circumstances, it was a judicious decision to categorically not allowing any Pakistan air base and its territory for action in Afghanistan.

He said earlier decisions landed Pakistan in trouble besides causing irreparable loss to national economy in addition to destroying its infrastructure.

He said this historic decision will help restore the goodwill between Pak-Afghan governments and cement the bilateral relations in the days to come.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that business community also lauds another dauntless stance of Prime Minister for not joining any US led alliance against China which he added is all the times tested and trusted friend of Pakistan.

He said "We fully support the Prime Minister" in greater national interests for safeguarding sovereignty of country in a vivid and crystal clear manners.

He said that military intervention has never been solution to Afghanistan and it's was praiseworthy decision for not allowing its soil for cross border counter terrorism missions which he added will yield positive impact in future.

However Pakistan must be extraordinarily vigilant over tense mounted situations cropping up after the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

He quoted USSR which was ultimately dismembered after attack on Afghanistan.

He said Imran Khan was wise enough to welcome politically elected government in Afghanistan which reflected the aspirations of its people.

More Stories From Business

