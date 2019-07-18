Business community widely hailed the judicious decision of Prime Minister for broadening the tax base, documentation of economy and crackdown against tax evasion and seizure of benami assets to strengthen the bleak national economy for the survival of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Business community widely hailed the judicious decision of Prime Minister for broadening the tax base, documentation of economy and crackdown against tax evasion and seizure of benami assets to strengthen the bleak national economy for the survival of the country.

Talking to 22-member delegation of furniture manufacturers drawn from across the country here at PFC head office, its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq who is also chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Committee (FIEDMC) said Prime Minister is fully committed to broadening tax net in the larger national interest and lessen the financial burden on existing 1.5 million tax payers out of total population 220 millions and six largest country in the world," says a press release issued here Thursday.

He stressed the need for introduction and implementation of tax culture.

He said the government has two options; either to increase the tax rate or expand the tax network to bridge up the fiscal gap.

The government has chosen the tough way to expand the tax net, he added.

Out of the total tax collections of Rs 4000 billion, 60 percent are collected through indirect taxes against 40 percent direct taxes.

The withholding tax and others contribute 68 percent of the direct taxes while pure taxes stand at 10 percent, he added.

He said it is now need of the hour that all traders across the board in the larger national interest must extend helping hand with government in timely payment of taxes.

He said only such nations survive with honour who brave tough and odd times with patience.

Mian Kashif further said the tax to GDP ratio in Pakistan reached 11.2 percent against 16 percent of our neighboring country-India.

The previous governments instead of expanding tax network preferred to adopt easy way of increasing tax rates on different heads like petroleum products etc, he added. He further said the local markets are flooded with smuggled goods while there are a good number of big commercial centres where not a single tax return is filed.

The present government has reduced the tax slabs besides abolishing withholding tax on the bank transactions to provide relief to the businessmen, he added.

Mian Kashif suggested the government that all those laws which help accumulate black money must be amended immediately.

He said that development projects for the welfare of the people could only be executed in the country if tax net is broaden and tax evasion is checked with iron hand.

He said that it is first time in the history of the country, state of the art facilities are being offered to all foreign and local investors in FIEDMC under one umbrella and it has now emerged as the largest industrial state of Pakistan which has received tremendous response from investors.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar are taking keen interest for its timely completion and fully assured to make this mega project a real success.

He hoped that FIEDMC will play a key role in rapid process of industrialization besides generating ample job opportunities in addition to minimize the import bill.