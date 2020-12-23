UrduPoint.com
Business Community Hails Removal Of Duty On Cotton Yarn Import

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Business community hails removal of duty on cotton yarn import

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The local business community hailed the withdrawal of 5 percent regulatory duty on import of cotton yarn which it said would help enhance value-added exports of the country.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed said the PTI incumbent government was taking effective steps on all fronts to create business friendly atmosphere in the country and enhance national exports.

He said that textile exporters were anticipating shortage of industrial input on falling cotton production in the country. He said that cotton crop was severely damaged due to torrential rainfalls this year.

It is estimated that cotton produce would be in the range of 6.5 to 8 million bales against the local textile sector's requirements of 14 to 15 million bales, he added.

The FCCI president paid best tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood for paying heeds towards the demands of textile exporters.

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hoisery Manufacturers & Exporters Association Mian Farrukh Iqbal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and said the decision would certainly boost exports of apparel sector. He said that it would trim cost of production and make our exports more compatible in international market.

Chairman APTPMA Faisalabad region sheikh Shahid Javed said that exporters were demanding removal of the duty to ensure availability of raw material for value added export industry.

It would not only boost our exports but also create much needed job opportunities for theunemployed youth, he added.

