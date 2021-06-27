UrduPoint.com
Business Community Hails Restoration Of Self-assessment Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday appreciated the government for restoring self assessment scheme.

He was talking to a 20-member traders delegation from South Punjab led by former FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) Vice President Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal Arain here.

Malik also called upon the government to take immediate and appropriate measures for bringing 15 million identified tax evaders into tax net to lessen burden on existing tax payers. Strict action must be taken against tax evaders and defaulters after a high-level impartial scrutiny preferably by a third party, he added.

The SAARC-CCI President observed that 9.5 percent tax to GDP ratio in Pakistan was much less than other countries of South Asia.

He stressed the need for broadening the tax base exclusively with new tax payers to strengthen national economy.

He said world over judicious taxation played a key role in economic growth of the nations and especially it matters a lot in developing countries.

Malik said the government must promote tax culture and improve tax collection, besides raising tax revenue in addition to clipping the discretionary powers of tax collectors.

He remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan attached great importance to business community and all their genuine problems were being addressed on top priority to accelerate the economic activities in the country.

He said the government had also issued necessary instructions to all relevant ministries and FBR to extend helping hand to exporters, corporate sector and traders for ease of doing business.

Iftikhar Ali Malik hoped that the government would continue to take stakeholders into confidenceincluding chambers prior to formulation of trade policies.

