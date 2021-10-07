Business community inform for new investment opportunity in energy sector

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Foundation Wind Energy Limited Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood Thursday informed the business community about different investment opportunity in energy sector including renewable energy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Foundation Wind Energy Limited Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Khalid Mahmood Thursday informed the business community about different investment opportunity in energy sector including renewable energy.

He said while visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said ICCI press release.

Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid, Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President ICCI Faheem Khan , former President Sheikh Amir Waheed, former Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed, Col. (Retd) Naveed Akhtar Sheikh also present in the meeting.

Khalid Mahmood said that there were attractive business and investment opportunities for the private sector in wind energy production and the business community should try to take advantage of them.

"Wind energy is clean, environment friendly and cheaper than oil-fired power, so participation of the private sector in this field would help increase its share in the total energy mix," he said.

Talking about his company, he said that the Foundation Wind Energy Limited was currently working on two 50 MW each power plants in District Thatta of Sindh to produce cheap energy for the country.

He also congratulated the newly elected Office Bearers of ICCI and expressed good wishes for them.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir, said that the electricity generated from oil was very expensive for commercial and industrial consumers, which had increased the production cost manifold.

He urged the government to focus on generating electricity from renewable energy sources including water, wind and solar, which would significantly reduce the cost of electricity and boost business and industrial activities.

He said that according to some study reports, Pakistan had the potential to produce 146,000 MW of wind energy but so far no serious efforts had been made to harness the untapped potential, which was unfortunate.

He stressed that the government should provide attractive incentives to the investors for setting up wind turbine manufacturing plants which would help in increasing the production of wind energy and provide affordable electricity to the people including the business community.

He thanked Maj.Gen. (Retd) Khalid Mahmood for visiting ICCI and briefing the business community about investment potential in the wind power sector.

Chairman, Founder Group Mian Akram Farid, said that industrialization was the future of Pakistan, but the high cost of electricity generated from oil was currently a major obstacle to industrial development due to which it was difficult for the private sector to compete effectively with regional countries.

He demanded of the government to reduce its dependence on oil-based power generation and focus on exploiting the wind, hydro and solar energy sources to produce affordable energy for the private sector.

He further said that the government should provide tax exemption and other incentives to the private sector for investment in the wind energy sector so that the business community could help the government in generating cheap electricity by investing in this sector.

Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President ICCI Faheem Khan, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Muhammad Naveed and others also expressed their views and urged the government to generate electricity from cheap energy sources that would facilitate to boost industrialization and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.