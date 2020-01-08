UrduPoint.com
Business Community Is Serving Country By Generating Revenues : Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Starting a business and commitment to its success is not only a victory of a businessman but is also a great service to the country as it generates revenue for the state and produces employment opportunities

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Starting a business and commitment to its success is not only a victory of a businessman but is also a great service to the country as it generates revenue for the state and produces employment opportunities.It was crux of the speeches of LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Training & Development Sadia Rana while speaking at a seminar on "How to be Successful in Business" at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Dr. Maaz ul Hassan, Ch. Sultan Mehmood, Farhan Khan, experts, scholars and seasoned international and national business leaders also spoke.The speakers said that Pakistan has a strong potential to grow and nurture businesses in the country.

We need strong will to ensure our presence and growth in any kind of circumstances.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistan is still an emerging market that has created challenges for the starting and doing business.

For the success businessmen, particularly young entrepreneurs should have an eye on innovation and follow those business groups which got success despite lack of resources.LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that innovation holds the key to success for young entrepreneurs therefore they should have an eye on global patterns while doing their businesses.

He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is doing the needful for the upcoming entrepreneurs through seminars and workshops.He said that the country is in dire need on innovative entrepreneurs.

He said that there is no dearth of resources in the country but only thing that has kept it behind is the unawareness about the latest business techniques and methodologies.

He said that in today's international business arena, competition has grown by leaps and bounds.

For the success, we have to focus on all business related issues from innovation and marketing to sustainability. He said that entrepreneurs should have to focus on sustainability issues which have become critical to the future success of international business.

He said that sustainability is now spreading to every domain of business and posing questions that the business groups had never been asked before. Young entrepreneurs should have to learn from the seasoned businessmen that how sustainability could be used as a source of innovation.Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that was not it very strange that the countries which were far behind Pakistan only 50 years ago were now fast making their place in the comity of developed countries.While citing his personal business experiences, Irfan Iqbal said that he had visited a number of countries in the world and almost everywhere the Pakistani are at the top positions because they are very hard working and foreigner love to work with them.

He said that risk is the name of the game as far as entrepreneurship is concerned but the ultimate winners who learn from their mistakes and adopt corrective measure without any loss of time.LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad that we have 60 per cent youth population in Pakistan if 25 per cent or more become entrepreneurs; they can become the assets of Pakistan for creating job opportunities.

