Business community lauds govt taxation measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The government has put its popularity at stake in the larger national interests which is highly laudable, said former ICCI President Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to rely on taxes to run the country and avoid unnecessary borrowing which will pave the way for self-sufficiency, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

He said that former regimes avoided bold decisions and repeatedly took U-turns over tax matters which shook the foundations of economy and ballooned foreign debt to over 100 billion Dollars.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that country is facing many challenges with economic instability on the top of the list which requires bold decisions.

He said that tax evasion has become part of the culture which is being changed to avoid bankruptcy, therefore, masses must cooperate with the government.

The business leader said that inflexible attitude of the Prime Minister on tax matters is not a choice but a compulsion as the country is on the brink of disaster.

He said that the economy is on the ventilator but some elements are not ready to understand this reality and they are only concerned with their profits which is deplorable.

Plunder in the name of the business and making money without paying taxes is no more an option, he said.