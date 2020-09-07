UrduPoint.com
Business Community Leader Appreciates LTU Performance

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief of United business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, S. M. Muneer has appreciated the performance of Large Taxpayers Unit's performance.

"LTU Karachi has performed excellent. Chief Commissioner, Karachi, Badaldin Ahmad Qureshi is an honest and hardworking officer and the presence of such officers in FBR will improve its performance," he said in a statement here on Monday.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and PM's Advisor to Finance and Revenue, Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on whose orders Federal board of Revenue has started releasing long delayed sales and income tax refunds to exports.

S.M.Muneer, who is also chairman of Chairman Din Group of Industries, received his income tax refunds pending for long.

"I had sent letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr. Hafeez Shaikh to issue directives to FBR for the release of stuck-up refunds," he claimed.

He maintained that the process of releasing refunds was still slow and it need to be expedited.

