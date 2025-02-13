Open Menu

Business Community Mourns Demise Of AQ Khalil

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM

The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of AQ Khalil, former president KCCI and general secretary BMG

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Thursday, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of AQ Khalil, former president KCCI and general secretary BMG.

Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) of late AQ Khalil was held at the Alamgir Mosque on Thursday morning, that was attended by the leadership and members of BMG and KCCI, family members, friends, and well-wishers who expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the mourning family and shared in the sorrow of this immense loss.

In a joint statement, the Chairman of BMG, Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman of BMG, Anjum Nisar, Vice Chairman of BMG and President of KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Vice Chairman of BMG, Mian Abrar, Senior Vice President, Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President, Faisal Khalil Ahmed, and KCCI's Managing Committee, expressed deep sorrow and shock upon hearing the sad news about AQ Khalil’s demise.

They said that AQ Khalil was not just a leader, but a beacon of resilience and dedication and he always striven for the betterment of Karachi's business community.

They prayed that may Almighty Allah grant the departed soul eternal peace in Jannat-ul-Firdous and grant patience and strength to his family, friends, colleagues, and all those who mourn his loss.

