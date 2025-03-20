Business Community Must Show Commitment To Drive Economic Progress: Nasir Qureshi
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, has emphasized that the business community, being the backbone of the national economy, remains steadfast in its commitment to driving economic progress despite prevailing challenges.
Speaking to visiting business leaders at the Chamber House on Thursday, Qureshi acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister , Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in promoting economic development and prosperity, said a press release issued here.
However, he pointed out that bureaucratic hurdles are significantly hampering business growth and obstructing the ease of doing business.
He stressed that sustainable long-term policies' consistency and political stability are equally crucial for fostering economic growth and boosting exports.
Qureshi urged the government to adopt practical measures that would facilitate businesses, enhance the country's trade competitiveness, and ensure long-term economic stability.
Highlighting the importance of collaboration, Qureshi asserted that engaging business community leaders in decision-making processes related to trade and commerce is essential for achieving sustainable industrial and trade growth.
He reaffirmed that the ICCI is committed to playing an active advocacy role, working with stakeholders to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and contribute effectively to the nation's economic progress.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Business
-
Business Community must show commitment to drive economic progress: Nasir Qureshi6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Denmark strengthens economic, trade ties ahead of Key visits36 minutes ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes56 minutes ago
-
Wagon owners demand allowing public transport on urban routes56 minutes ago
-
CDNS achieves Rs 1 trillion savings target by Mar 19th of FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 320,800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Uzbek ambassador meets Haroon Akhtar to discuss industrial cooperation, bilateral ties3 hours ago
-
KPRA organises for PMS probationary officers4 hours ago
-
Export of footwear increases 15.48% in 8 months5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains5 hours ago
-
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago