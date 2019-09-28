Business community, nation proud of PM Imran Khan for effectively highlighting Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan United States Business Council founder chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said the whole nation is proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for articulating clearly and with vision all core issues including issue of Kashmir and proved himself an emerging leader of Muslim world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan United States business Council founder chairman and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Saturday said the whole nation is proud of Prime Minister Imran Khan for articulating clearly and with vision all core issues including issue of Kashmir and proved himself an emerging leader of Muslim world.

"Prime Minister's message is clear that we want peace but if you impose war then you will find a worthy opponent that will rattle your foundations," he added.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he also said Prime Minister made it clear to the world leaders that the non-resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to peace and security of South Asia and there could be no peace in the region as long as the dispute remained unresolved.

Iftikhar Malik said Prime Minister Imran Khan also justified his criticism against America and Europe by quoting that when Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, America including Europe funded `Mujahidin' and called them freedom fighters and when Americans attacked Afghanistan after 9/11, these very freedom fighters became terrorists for the world.

He said most powerful and passionate part of his 50-minute speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which went beyond the time allotted by the proceedings, was a plea to world leaders to end Islamophobia.

He said Imran Khan used this prominent global stage to clear some of the misunderstanding surrounding islam and its followers�and the responsibilities of both Western and Muslim leaders in fostering it.

The veteran trader leader said it is time now that India should realize that no prosperity is possible without resolving core issues with Pakistan and both the countries should initiate dialogue as soon as possible.

"With South Asia becoming the hub of international economic activity, restoration of peace in the region is all the more necessary," he added.

"Therefore, instead of upping the ante, both India and Pakistan should ease tensions and start dialogue at the earliest to end the current stalemate and work toward building a lasting peace for the benefit of not only themselves but the region and the world in general," he added.

He underscored the need for international community to step in to fulfill its moral and political responsibility towards the Kashmiris.

Iftikhar Malik said China and America can certainly play a constructive role in defusing tensions between India and Pakistan that have been triggered by New Delhi's recent decision to annex Kashmir.

He said terrorism has become a global menace and therefore no country should harbor terrorists.

The war on terrorism should become a common global goal. "For the sake of peace and stability in the region and welfare of their people, both India and Pakistan should act as responsible powers and not engage in any sort of adventurism. Because of their nuclear capabilities, both the countries should realize that a total war could lead to a level of destruction that cannot be fathomed," he added.

He also appreciating the role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising voice in favor of Pakistan said all the Muslim ummah should be united to resolve issues.