Business Community Of Capital City Calls For Development Of Industrial Areas To Boost Industrialization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Wednesday urged the need for better development of industrial areas to boost industrialization in the country to cope with unemployment challenges.

ICCI Acting President Fatima Azeem along with a delegation of local industrialists called on ICCI former President Tariq Sadiq and congratulated him on being elected as President of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA).

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid and Hafiz Bilal Munir were in the delegation.

Speaking at the occasion, Fatma Azim said the advanced countries have achieved fast economic growth by promoting the development of industrial zones, but industrial areas in Islamabad were facing multiple problems due to which industrial activities were suffering.

She called upon the Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporations Islamabad to focus on better development of industrial areas that would boost industrialization in the region and enhance exports.

She assured that ICCI would cooperate with IIA in its efforts for resolving the key issues of local industries.

Chairman of Founder Group Mian Akram Farid said the best option for the government to uplift the economy, reduce unemployment and enhance tax revenue was to promote industrialization.

He said the domestic industry needed upgradation for JVs and investment in CPEC and urged that the government to minimize taxes and duties on the import of industrial machinery, plants and equipment for upgradation of industrial units and make them more competitive for producing value added products and promoting exports.

He also urged the government to cooperate in upgrading the skills development and knowledge of industrial workforce to make them more productive.

He said the Overseas Pakistanis were sending remittances of USD 24 billion, which could be further enhanced to USD 40 billion if government take more measures to facilitate them.

Speaking at the occasion, Tariq Sadiq said he would work in coordination with ICCI for improvement of infrastructure in industrial areas of Islamabad.

He said the roads and footpaths in Islamabad's industrial areas were broken due to which heavy duty vehicles were facing problems in transportation of goods.

He said the water, sanitation and sewerage systems in industrial areas were in pathetic condition while some street lights were also not working.

He emphasized that CDA and MCI should take urgent measures to address these issues.

Tariq Sadiq said the industrial areas in Islamabad were providing jobs to thousands of people, but no serious efforts were made to develop them on modern lines.

He urged the CDA to develop all industrial areas in Islamabad on modern lines that would produce multiple benefits for the economy as it would promote industrialization, exports, employment, tax revenue and fast economic growth of the region.��Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and other members of delegation said that the CDA in the past had cancelled some industrial plots on the pretext of non-conforming use and urged that CDA restore all such cancelled plots and allow multiple businesses on them to promote business activities.

He further urged that the government to take measures to address all key issues of industrial sector so that the industries could flourish and put the country on the path of sustainable economic growth.

