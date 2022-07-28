UrduPoint.com

Business Community Opposes Collection Of 'fixed-tax' Through Power Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Business community opposes collection of 'fixed-tax' through power bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :business community has opposed the collection of 'fixed tax' through electricity bills and demanded the government to withdraw it forthwith.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while chairing a meeting of local traders' here at the chamber's house on Thursday said the government has collected sales tax from Rs3,000 up to Rs20,000 through electricity bills, which is not acceptable.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses, and godowns, the sale tax on commercial power meters was tantamount to economic-murder of traders' community, he said.

The meeting was attended by the chamber's senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar president Haji Muhammad Afzal and other trade leaders, office bearers of various bazaars and markets associations.

The SCCI's chief said the frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills is unacceptable.

The traders demanded the government to take back its decision for collecting additional taxes on power bills in the name of FPA.

Hasnain Khurshid asked the Federal government to take a review of this decision because traders and poor people couldn't afford any new tax which would ultimately result in increase in inflation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Business Poor Imran Khan Mohmand Sale Price Chamber Anjuman Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

14 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

35 minutes ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

57 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.