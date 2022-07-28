Business community opposes collection of 'fixed-tax' through power bills

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :business community has opposed the collection of 'fixed tax' through electricity bills and demanded the government to withdraw it forthwith.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while chairing a meeting of local traders' here at the chamber's house on Thursday said the government has collected sales tax from Rs3,000 up to Rs20,000 through electricity bills, which is not acceptable.

Without differentiating between small and large-scale businesses, and godowns, the sale tax on commercial power meters was tantamount to economic-murder of traders' community, he said.

The meeting was attended by the chamber's senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, vice president Javed Akhtar, Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar president Haji Muhammad Afzal and other trade leaders, office bearers of various bazaars and markets associations.

The SCCI's chief said the frequent increase in power tariffs and collection of Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) in power bills is unacceptable.

The traders demanded the government to take back its decision for collecting additional taxes on power bills in the name of FPA.

Hasnain Khurshid asked the Federal government to take a review of this decision because traders and poor people couldn't afford any new tax which would ultimately result in increase in inflation.