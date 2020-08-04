Business community pays tribute to martyrs of police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Islamabad Police who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed Waheed along with Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan IG Islamabad Police visited Yaadgar-e-Shuhada, Police Lines, Islamabad as part of observing the Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada) and laid wreath on their grave.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of those police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Nasir M. Qureshi and Khalid Chaudhry were also present at the occasion.

Writing his feelings in the guests' book at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed wrote that the police martyrs have written a history of bravery and courage with their blood by sacrificing their lives in order to protect the country from terrorists and miscreants.

He wrote that the nation would always remember the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the police martyrs as they gave their blood to make Pakistan a peaceful and secure country, which was an essential requirement to foster the business and investment activities.

He also lauded the great efforts of Islamabad police and other law-enforcement agencies for eradicating the terrorism from the region in order to create conducive conditions for business and economic activities.

He reiterated that the business community would always stand with Islamabad Police in taking care of the families of police shuhada.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General of Islamabad Police paid tribute to the martyrs calling them the as the pride of the country.

He said that the sacrifices of the brave martyrs reminded all the officers and officials that police force was not just a profession but a sacred mission which they will continue with honesty and bravery till their last breath.

He said that the sacrifices of police officers and jawans would never not go in vain.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President ICCI, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan IG Police Islamabad and members of business community also offered fateha for the departed souls and reaffirmed that they considered the families of the martyrs as their own and would stand with Islamabad Police in taking care of their needs.