Business Community Pins High Hopes On New Punjab CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The business community has pinned high hopes on the first woman Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, to take significant measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business and boosting trade to revitalize the struggling economy.
Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis expressed these views while congratulating her on becoming the Chief Minister of the country's largest province here Monday.
He said that her leadership is being seen as a beacon of promise in the economic challenges, with stakeholders eagerly anticipating bold actions to be taken to restore the confidence of local and foreign investors.
Meher said that a critical aspect of this approach is the inclusive engagement of stakeholders from diverse sectors, asserting that by actively involving businesses, industry leaders, and experts in the decision-making process, they can ensure that policies are tailored to address the specific needs and concerns of different segments of the economy.
"This collaborative approach will not only fosters trust and cooperation but also enhance the effectiveness and relevance of the initiatives undertaken," he observed.
Meher Kashif Younis suggested that central to PML-N government's agenda must be the prioritization of measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business. This entails streamlining bureaucratic procedures, reducing regulatory burdens, and enhancing infrastructure to create a more conducive environment for entrepreneurship and investment. By simplifying processes and removing barriers, they aim to attract both domestic and foreign investors, stimulating economic growth and job creation in the province, he concluded.
