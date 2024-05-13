Business Community Playing Important Role In Capital Development: CDA Chairman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Capital Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the Capital's development and it would be taken on board in the decision-making in that regard
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Capital Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the Capital's development and it would be taken on board in the decision-making in that regard.
He was talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said a press release issued here.
He expressed the hope that by adopting the best practices, we will be able to overcome all the problems relating to the development of the city adding that he along with his team will soon visit the Chamber House to get firsthand knowledge of the problems facing the business community.
He further said that he himself by visiting different markets turn by turn, holding meetings with traders’ leaders then and there directing the concerned Officers for the solution of their problems.
Earlier, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the Chairman on assuming the charge, introduced his team members, and highlighted the key issues of the business community. He said that by sensing the seriousness of the issue of clean drinking water he has taken the initiative of installing filtration plants in different markets from his pocket.
He extended an invitation to the Chairman CDA for a visit to ICCI which he accepted by saying that he will make it possible at the earliest possible time to have a comprehensive acquaintance of the community’s problems.
Group leader Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid Iqbal Malik lauded the Chairman for enhancing the timings of the ‘One Window’ from 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. by saying that it will certainly go a long way in facilitating the visitors.
Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari assured the Chairman that he will always found the business community with him in his efforts to resolve its problems.
ICCI Vice President Eng. Azhar ul islam Zafar, former President Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch, Mian Shaukat Masood, Zahid Qureshi, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Naeem Akhtar Awan, Nasir Mahmood, Imtiaz Abbasi, Akhtar Abbasi, Ch. Irfan Gujar, Khalid Chaudhry and other also extended greetings to the CDA Chairman.
Recent Stories
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide
Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana
Balochistan can be made thalassemia-free by creating awareness among people: Spe ..
Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters invade courts
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data
More Stories From Business
-
Global share markets put brake on ahead of inflation data5 minutes ago
-
CCP approves thermal power sector firms merger2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes IMF team for completing SBA wit ..5 minutes ago
-
Traders register under, ’Tajir Dost Scheme’ introduced by FBR2 hours ago
-
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC2 hours ago
-
US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data2 hours ago
-
FCCI to launch “Cyberabad” project very soon: Khurram Tariq3 hours ago
-
Welfare projects to be completed on priority: MNA3 hours ago
-
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints4 hours ago
-
LCCI, DG Environment discuss ways and means to solve environmental issues5 hours ago
-
DPM Dar invites Chinese Gezhouba Group to expand operation under CPEC Phase-II5 hours ago