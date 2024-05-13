Open Menu

Business Community Playing Important Role In Capital Development: CDA Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Capital Development Authority Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the Capital's development and it would be taken on board in the decision-making in that regard

He was talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said a press release issued here.

He expressed the hope that by adopting the best practices, we will be able to overcome all the problems relating to the development of the city adding that he along with his team will soon visit the Chamber House to get firsthand knowledge of the problems facing the business community.

He further said that he himself by visiting different markets turn by turn, holding meetings with traders’ leaders then and there directing the concerned Officers for the solution of their problems.

Earlier, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the Chairman on assuming the charge, introduced his team members, and highlighted the key issues of the business community. He said that by sensing the seriousness of the issue of clean drinking water he has taken the initiative of installing filtration plants in different markets from his pocket.

He extended an invitation to the Chairman CDA for a visit to ICCI which he accepted by saying that he will make it possible at the earliest possible time to have a comprehensive acquaintance of the community’s problems.

Group leader Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalid Iqbal Malik lauded the Chairman for enhancing the timings of the ‘One Window’ from 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. by saying that it will certainly go a long way in facilitating the visitors.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari assured the Chairman that he will always found the business community with him in his efforts to resolve its problems.

ICCI Vice President Eng. Azhar ul islam Zafar, former President Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch, Mian Shaukat Masood, Zahid Qureshi, Raja Hassan Akhtar, Naeem Akhtar Awan, Nasir Mahmood, Imtiaz Abbasi, Akhtar Abbasi, Ch. Irfan Gujar, Khalid Chaudhry and other also extended greetings to the CDA Chairman.

