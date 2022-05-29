UrduPoint.com

Business Community Proposes 'Business Advisory Council' To Resolve Its Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The business community of Peshawar met on Sunday and proposed to form a high level Business Advisory Council to resolve its issues.

The meeting, chaired by Special Chief Secretary of business community Safeer Ahmed, discussed in detail the problems being faced by the business community and proposed possible solutions. It also discussed proposals for the upcoming budget 2022-23.

Safeer said that government's cooperation was essential in attracting investors and industrialists, which were necessary to boost economy. No one could deny the importance of the business community in a society; thus, a high level advisory council was the best proposal to look after their interests.

It was agreed that in order to strengthen the economy, the business community needed to be given facilities. Only then development and success would be ensured, suggested the participants.

More Stories From Business

