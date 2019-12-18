UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Reject Proposed Gas Tariff Hike

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:29 PM

Business community reject proposed gas tariff hike

The business community reject another gas price hike that is on the cards as it will make life difficult for the masses, a business leader said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) The business community reject another gas price hike that is on the cards as it will make life difficult for the masses, a business leader said Wednesday.The decision to increase the gas price up to 214 percent will open floodgates for inflation, which will take a toll on people, and the economy, therefore, the Prime Minister Imran Khan should reject the decision, he added.Settling gas sector circular debt of Rs181 billion by burdening the masses is unjustified and it can be termed as a mini-budget, said Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.

He said that gas tariff hike would trigger inflation and increase poverty in the country as it will also increase tariff of electricity, make production costly and hit exports.The business leader noted that gas is a very important part of Pakistan's energy mix, therefore, a hike in the tariff will hit almost everyone.The gas prices for Tandoor will go up by 245 percent while gas for the CNG sector is to get 31pc more expensive, the fertiliser sector will see by 153 percent increase and IPPs, power stations and cement sector will face a 24 percent hike.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan CNG Prime Minister Electricity Exports Business Price Gas Billion

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

18 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

19 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

22 minutes ago

Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC ..

2 minutes ago

Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on ..

2 minutes ago

Shiori Ito: Japanese journalist awarded $30,000 in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.