Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The representatives of business community of Lahore and Faisalabad met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, here on Wednesday.

Problems being faced by the industry were discussed during the meeting. The delegation congratulated the minister on success of United Business Group in the election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The minister said, "We have to solve business community problems together. By promoting the industry, the direction of the economy will be corrected. The economy will move forward only when the wheel of the industry will move."

SM Tanveer said due to efforts of the government and the hard work of farmers, production of cotton had doubled this year.

The government would also achieve record production of wheat. One-window facility had been given to investors for setting up new factories.

After Lahore, he said, Business Facilitation Centers (BFCs) were in the final stages of completion in five major cities including Faisalabad. He said the success in election of the Federal Chambers was a manifestation of confidence of the business community in the leadership of UBG. The business community would not be disappointed in anyway, he added.

FPCCI Vice President Aman Pracha said that SM Tanveer is always trying to solve problems of the business community. Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ejaz, Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood and others were also present.