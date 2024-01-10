Open Menu

Business Community Representatives Meet SM Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Business community representatives meet SM Tanveer

The representatives of business community of Lahore and Faisalabad met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The representatives of business community of Lahore and Faisalabad met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, here on Wednesday.

Problems being faced by the industry were discussed during the meeting. The delegation congratulated the minister on success of United Business Group in the election of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The minister said, "We have to solve business community problems together. By promoting the industry, the direction of the economy will be corrected. The economy will move forward only when the wheel of the industry will move."

SM Tanveer said due to efforts of the government and the hard work of farmers, production of cotton had doubled this year.

The government would also achieve record production of wheat. One-window facility had been given to investors for setting up new factories.

After Lahore, he said, Business Facilitation Centers (BFCs) were in the final stages of completion in five major cities including Faisalabad. He said the success in election of the Federal Chambers was a manifestation of confidence of the business community in the leadership of UBG. The business community would not be disappointed in anyway, he added.

FPCCI Vice President Aman Pracha said that SM Tanveer is always trying to solve problems of the business community. Regional Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ejaz, Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Mian Tanveer Riaz, Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood and others were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Business Chambers Of Commerce Commerce Cotton Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

LDA told to simplify building plan approval, owner ..

LDA told to simplify building plan approval, ownership transfer

55 seconds ago
 India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanist ..

India's Kohli to miss T20 opener against Afghanistan

58 seconds ago
 Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Uni ..

Minister announces to establish Tourism Police Unit in Sindh

40 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on T ..

Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai a ..

40 minutes ago
 Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue j ..

Protest for missing persons, banned outfit issue just defaming country: Balochis ..

40 minutes ago
 KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for a ..

KU, SBK Women University Balochistan ink MoU for academic collaboration

41 minutes ago
Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

43 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his par ..

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

43 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

43 minutes ago
 T20 women cricket tournament concludes

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

43 minutes ago
 HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

42 minutes ago
 Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Business