Business community should comply with FBR decision for CNIC registration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The business community, who seem to be unhappy with the issue of sales tax registration through the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), should comply with the Federal board of Revenue's ( FBR ) decision in the larger national interest.

They must follow the tax rules in the same way as are being followed by other citizens of the country, government employees said while talking to APP regarding the 'long march' and sit-in by the traders.

Jawad Ahmed, a senior government officer, said it were the tax-evaders, who were avoiding to get themselves registered through the CNIC.

Documentation of the economy was a must and the government should collect all details of the businessmen and traders, besides employees of both public and private sector institutions, for broadening the tax net, he added.

Jawad said tax evasion was a crime all over the world and those who were avoiding registration through legal documents were in fact committing a crime against the state.

He said tax collection was a must to provide proper health and education facilities to the marginalized sections of the society.

Shoukat Sultan, a government school teacher, said if the government employees were paying tax and giving all their details to the tax authorities then why the traders were avoiding to get registered through CNICs.

Asghar Khan, a clerical staff in Pakistan Secretariat, said the salaried class with limited resources was paying taxes while the traders were avoiding their registration through CNICs.

When contacted, Chairman of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran (Naeem Mir Group), Ajmal Baloch said they were protesting to press the government to change the procedure of sales tax and make it convenient to the business community.

The registration of business concerns or individuals through CNICs for sales and others taxes was not acceptable to the business community, he added.

He said they were ready to pay taxes but the registration procedure adopted by the FBR would impede them in continuing their businesses. The government must simplify the tax system to facilitate the small traders, he added.

He said the traders believe in dialogue to resolve their issues as they wanted to strengthen the economy.

President of All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran (APAT) Kashif Chaudhry claimed that the registration for tax through CNIC was a futile exercise as it would not help the government to collect the revenues.