Business community shows full confidence, support to armed forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI),S. M. Muneer and other senior business leaders have expressed full confidence and support to Pakistan armed forces on behalf of the whole business community of the country.

"We, the business community have met Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa three times and found him concerned about economy. He always give a great importance to the views and suggestions of the business community," S.M.Muneer said in a statement here on Saturday.

In their reaction to the irresponsible statements by some politicians, former senior presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dr.Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and S.Khalid Tawab strongly condemned the dirty politics by certain elements and described it very harmful to the country and the nation.

All these business leaders were very vocal that the entire nation including the trade and industrial communities of the country were proud of Pakistan's valiant and world-known professional armed forces who were always vigilant and prepared to protect every inch of our mother-land.

" Business community will not tolerate any criticism aimed at damaging the image of our brave soldiers who are the real savior of our country," they warned.

They feared that the intentions of Indian Prime Minster Nerandera Modi and Indian army were hostile towards Pakistan and that we as a nation must show full unity and solidarity with Pakistan armed forces for the security, dignity and prosperity of the country.

They said Pakistan strongly believed in peace and was making every possible individual and collective effort to pursue this goal but this gesture should not be taken as its compulsion or weakness.

" If a war is deliberately imposed on Pakistan, then Pakistani nation as a whole would strongly respond. Every Pakistani including the business community shall stand shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan," they pledged.