Business Community Stands Tall With Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, Friday expressed unwavering solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, declaring that the entire nation was united in the defense of the homeland and prepared to deliver a befitting response to any Indian aggression.
In a statement issued on Friday, Qureshi paid rich tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces for their prompt and effective response to India’s recent hostile actions. He condemned New Delhi’s cowardly nighttime attacks, asserting that such tactics have only exposed India’s ugly face before the international community.
"While India shamelessly targeted civilians, including women and children, Pakistan maintained the highest moral ground by responding solely to military targets," he emphasized.
He further highlighted that there is credible evidence of Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding warnings to those supporting such actions.
Insisting that escalation will only lead to instability. “If India chooses the path of war, it alone will bear the responsibility for the consequences,” he warned.
Emphasizing national unity, he declared that Pakistan’s business community remains steadfast in its support for the armed forces. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our brave defenders. The spirit of patriotism in our community is stronger than ever,” he concluded.
