Business Community stands with Armed Forces against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast in I-10/4, Islamabad in which one policeman embraced Shahadat and many police personnel and civilians got injured.

In a press statement Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President, Faad Waheed Senior Vice President and Engineer Muhammad Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President of ICCI expressed condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the courage and valour of the martyred policeman.

Wishing an early recovery to the injured ones, the business leaders said that the resurgence of the incidents of blasts and terrorist attacks is mounting concerns in the business community as they are feeling insecure due to such incidents.

They said that the economy of Pakistan has already suffered a huge loss of over US$ 150 billion in the war against terror and the country cannot afford the re-emergence of terrorists as it would badly damage the economy and tarnish the image of the country at national and international levels.

They said that Pakistan needed a peaceful environment to promote business and investment activities to steer the economy out of current challenges.

They urged the government to fight out terrorism with full force in all its forms and manifestations and break the nexus between terrorists, their supporters and sympathisers to achieve a peaceful and stable environment.

They further stressed that the writ of the state should be established at all costs and no one should be allowed to derail the hard-earned gains of the war on terror, which Pakistan had achieved after the unparalleled sacrifices of the armed forces and the nation.

They assured that the business community would fully stand with the armed forces and the security agencies to purge Pakistan of terrorism and anti-peace elements.