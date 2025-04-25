Business community stands with the State, Armed Forces: FPCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The entire business, industry and trade community of the country stands united with the state of Pakistan and its armed forces in the face of India’s knee jerk, evil propaganda against Pakistan and rash rhetoric on World Bank-brokered and guaranteed Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

Acting President FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, in a press conference along with Abul Mohamin Khan, Aman Paracha, Nasir Khan, Asif Sakhi, Mian Zahid Hussain, Shamlal Manglani, Ikram Rajput, Sharjeel Goplani and other prominent business leaders, expressed their solidarity and support to the armed forces in these times of heightened tensions at the borders.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted that India has repeated its sinister designs and propaganda against Pakistan at the time of the recent incident in Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He opined that India has been practicing it in the aftermath of the past such incidents like Pulwama and others- which, in fact, were their own glaring security failures.

“Practically Pakistan already has no trade with India and India has always maintained non-tariff barriers on Pakistani exports as well. Nonetheless, when we used to have trade with India it was in their favor vis-à-vis bilateral balance of trade,” Magoon said, adding that they lost trade surplus when they stopped trading with Pakistan.

Regional Chairman and VP FPCCI Abdul Mohamin Khan, reiterated the business community’s resolve to fully and whole-heartedly support the brave, professional and highly-motivated armed forces of Pakistan. “Peace is our first and the foremost priority, however, the business community is also prepared to fight for the nation, if the enemy attacks,” he vowed.

Veteran business leader Bashir Jan Muhammad, said that the business community has to stop all trade with India – until and unless they resolve the issues amicably, with mutual respect and equality.

VP FPCCI Aman Paracha, maintained that it is indeed India which has always sabotaged the prospects of regional trade; enormous potential of transit-trade; border markets; intra-regional linkages and cooperation; materialization of regional trade agreements and collective economic good of the Indian sub-continent and its people.

“We have our businesses, industries and trade because of our motherland Pakistan; consequently, Pakistan comes first in any eventuality, challenge or a time of sacrifice.” Asif Sakhi said that while Nasir Khan questioned the ability of the million plus Indian Army to prevent the attack on its civilians and tourists. “It is their own security and intelligence failure; Pakistan has nothing to do with it,” he added.